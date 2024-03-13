 20 years after Major's martyrdom, his daughter joins Indian Army | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Daughter joins Indian Army 20 years after Major's martyrdom, 'all for the supreme sacrifice of her father'

Daughter joins Indian Army 20 years after Major's martyrdom, 'all for the supreme sacrifice of her father'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 13, 2024 05:48 PM IST

More than two decades later, she… dons the same uniform that her hero dad once did,” the Indian Army wrote as they shared a post about Lieutenant Inayat Vats.

A post shared by the Indian Army has won people over. It is about Lieutenant Inayat Vats, who got commissioned into the force like her father, the late Lieutenant Inayat Vats. She underwent training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

The image shows Lieutenant Inayat Vats, who was commissioned into the Indian Army. (X/@artrac_ia)
The image shows Lieutenant Inayat Vats, who was commissioned into the Indian Army. (X/@artrac_ia)

"All for the supreme sacrifice of her father. Inayat was barely three years, when she lost her father Major Navneet Vats in a counter-insurgency operation. More than two decades later, she gets commissioned into the #IndianArmy and dons the same uniform that her hero dad once did. Welcome, army daughter Lieutenant Inayat Vats," the army wrote as they shared a picture.

Also Read: Mumbai slum dweller fights odds to become an army officer

Take a look at this tweet by the Indian Army:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated more than 88,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 2,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet. A few posted "Best of luck" to wish her on her journey ahead.

Here's how X users reacted to this post by Indian Army:

"You guys are made of super resilient steel! Always proud of our real backbones!" commented an X user.

"Proud moment for the family. Big thank you to Vats family!" added another.

Also Read: IAF officer’s LinkedIn post on why ‘fauji kids are truly impressive' goes viral

"I was in class 8th when this family came to our neighbourhood in Almora cantt. Inayat used to be in the pram with her parents. Mrs Shivani, her mom, was a very charismatic lady. When I heard of Major Vats's sacrifice, I was shocked. After so many years, I am so happy to see Inayat in uniform," joined a third.

"Wow, hats off to her mother. I wish Inayat a very successful career in the service of our nation. Well done all involved," expressed a fourth.

"Her resolution is exemplary. We are proud that we have such strong heroes protecting us all the time," wrote a fifth.

