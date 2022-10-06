Lucknow’s 136-foot-tall Durga Puja pandal to enter Guinness Book as world's tallest

A 136 ft tall puja pandal in the capital of Uttar Pradesh is going to attract everyone's attention. The Durga Puja pandal, situated in Jankipuram, Lucknow is going to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest ever.

The pandal is a replica of the under-construction Chandrodaya temple of Vrindavan, which is built to be one of the tallest religious monuments in the world with a height of above 700-ft and spread over 5,40,000 sq feet area.

The pandal stands tall in the middle of Durga Puja Park in Jankipuram. It is built by the Utsav Puja Committee, which is also celebrating the Puja for the last 28 years.

While emphasising the features of this tallest pandal, Rakesh Pandey, General Secretary of the Durga Puja committee said, "This entire pandal has been built by 52 artisans from Kolkata and Assam and a time of over one month has been taken to build this tallest pandal."

"A total of ₹32 lakhs have been spent in making this tallest Durga Puja pandal", ANI has learned. "Every day about 70 thousand devotees come to the pandal to offer their prayers to Durga Maa", Rakesh Pandey said further.

"Complete security arrangements have also been made in this pandal, fire safety equipment have been kept in place, along with it, trained people have also been deployed to use it, about 55 people around the entire pandal. Apart from this, security guards have also been deployed to protect the pandal", Rakesh Pandey said. Adding, "The Guinness Book of World Records team evaluated the entire pandal and they assured that the certificate will also be given in 4 to 5 days".

Till now, the title of the world's tallest pandal was held by Kolkata, whose height was 125 feet but, now it is overpowered by the Lucknow Durga Puja pandal.

Devotees coming from every corner of Lucknow also told ANI that we had never seen such a grand pandal before today and it is a matter of pride for us that the Durga Puja pandal situated in Lucknow will also be included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Durga Puja pandal, going to be certified by the Guinness Book, is as high as a 14-storey building.