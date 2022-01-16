Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow eatery's ‘chowmein gol gappa’ may leave you shocked. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how ‘chowmein gol gappa’ gets prepared at a Lucknow eatery with the most bizarre ingredients imaginable. 
The garnished ‘chowmein gol gappa’ being served at the Lucknow eatery. (instagram/@radiokarohan)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 03:37 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Street food is something that a lot of people like to indulge in from time to time. Just that some are more addicted to it than others. But watching this video might make you reconsider, so fasten your seatbelts. This video was posted by an Instagram user.

Throughout the video, the poster - RJ Rohan from 93.5 Red FM, Delhi, narrates how a man prepares a certain kind of gol gappa at an eatery in Lucknow. There are a lot of fusion dishes that gol gappa lovers enjoy. But this takes it to a different level because with chowmein being involved in the making of some good old gol gappa.

The video shows how, on a plate of gol gappa, the man adds some chowmein. After this, he adds curd, tutti frutti, coriander leaves and even sweet chutney. This entirely bizarre combination has left a lot of people thoroughly confused.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around a day ago, this video has garnered more than 2,000 likes. 

Would you consider trying chowmein gol gappa?

