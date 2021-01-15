Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video

Lucky Ali's popular song O Sanam is a fan favourite. An unusual rendition of the track, performed by the musician himself, has graced the Internet. The lyrics which have always won many hearts fit seamless with this version of the tune too. If you're someone who played the original piece on repeat, then you must watch this video.

Actor Aamir Ali shared the recording on his official Instagram account. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "My all-time favourite #LuckyAli. Recently I met my all-time fave @officialluckyali... no words, just watch and enjoy this amazing song once again".

The clip shows Lucky Ali standing on a stage donning a white kurta. The singer holds a microphone in his hands as the background musicians start to play the famous track's initial notes. Melodious music fills the air, and soon enough, Lucky Ali's incredible voice follows suit.

To say that the performance is captivating would be an understatement. But don't just take our word for it, watch the fascinating video yourself here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 3.2 lakh views. It has also garnered many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Natural and pure".

Another individual wrote, "And my heartbeat goes up and down". "Such a gem," read one comment under the post.

Somebody else stated, "He is exceptional," while a netizen proclaimed, "I don't know why I am crying, but the song touched my heart. Great singing".

What are your thoughts on this rendition?