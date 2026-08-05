‘Ma-baap se 2 saal se nahi mila’: Bihar man shares reality of building startup in US

A viral video posted by a US-based Indian tech founder has sparked a wider conversation on the gruelling reality behind startup hustle culture. Detailing his personal struggles online, the entrepreneur revealed that building his company has meant spending endless hours isolated in a tiny room, leaving him unable to visit his parents for over two years. Admitting to having gained over 20 kilograms and to a heavy reliance on soda while building his platform, he struck a deep chord on social media, drawing widespread empathy from fellow founders who resonated with the extreme mental and physical toll of chasing business success.

The Bihar man who started a company in San Francisco. (Instagram/@the_architect_sirius)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Only $1M investment can save my soul,” Utkarsh Nanda wrote while sharing a video sharing his struggles.

Also Read: 'You rebuild your entire life from scratch': Indian founder in US reflects on her 8-year immigrant journey

In the video, Nanda shared that his life involves sitting in a small room for hours at a time, working. He expressed how he has not visited his parents for over two years.

As the video proceeds, he shows empty bottles of Diet Coca-Cola and adds that, over the months, he has gained over 20 kg.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Utkarsh Nanda. This report will be updated when he responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Utkarsh Nanda. This report will be updated when he responds.) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

How did social media react?

An individual asked, “What are you building?” Nanda responded, “trymindhub.com. Currently, we help organize people’s AI queries significantly better on a canvas, and automatically building an ever growing knowledge base. Next we are making a social network on top of people’s AI queries, imagine ChatGPT x LinkedIn.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ₹1 crore US job to start from scratch in India: ‘It wasn't a random move'">Chennai founder recalls quitting ₹1 crore US job to start from scratch in India: ‘It wasn't a random move'

Another posted, “Why is this so relatable?” A third expressed, “Bhaiya itna sach nhi bolna tha.” A fourth wrote, “But a million-dollar startup to lead kar rahe ho na.” Nanda replied, “Yes, broski, we’ll be dropping big bombs soon.”