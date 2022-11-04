‘Macchar song’: Yashraj Mukhate’s new music video has the internet vibing

Yashraj Mukhate is a known name when it comes to creating funny videos using random dialogues from shows, music, or sounds. Just like his latest share where he turned a tune sung by a woman into a song about mosquitoes. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

“Machcharo ko duniya se hata do yaar please [Please remove mosquitoes from the world],” he wrote and shared the video. He also tagged the creator on whose original video the whole song is based.

The video opens with Mukhate saying how a certain music video from a creator sounds like mosquitoes buzzing. He then explains how that gave him the idea to write a song about the insects.

Take a look at the video that you may find relatable:

The video was shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 5.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received more than 70,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Even the Machchars are vibing to this,” joked an Instagram user. “Ha ha ha, you hurt their sentiments,” expressed another. “Dedicating this to the mosquito who woke me up from my sleep yesterday,” shared a third. “Machar ko itni importance apni life me kabhi nai mili hogi,” wrote a fourth.