‘Madam cow ke liye parcel order kiya apne?’: Woman orders rotis from Zomato, urges rider to feed animals

A heartwarming video of a Zomato delivery rider feeding stray cows has gone viral online. The interaction began when a customer made an unusual request, asking the rider to feed the rotis she ordered to three cows waiting near a temple. She explained that because she was away, she ordered the food so the animals wouldn't go hungry. Touched by her kindness, the delivery agent insisted on paying for the order himself as a treat for the animals, before filming himself feeding and petting them.

A delivery rider feeding rotis to cows. (Instagram/@themk09rider)

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“Zomato for Cow,” the Zomato delivery rider who goes by “themk09rider” wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video of his telephone conversation with the customer.

The video opens with the rider calling the customer upon arriving at the location. She confirms whether he has reached a temple where three cows are sitting. Once the rider confirms, she makes an unusual request. She urges him to feed the cows the rotis she ordered from the food delivery app.

Surprised, the rider asks if she had ordered the food specifically to feed the cows and she answers “yes”. She then explains that she makes three extra rotis each day to feed the animals, but today she had to be somewhere else. Worried the animals won’t be able to eat, she ordered food for them from Zomato.

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{{^usCountry}} However, what happens next makes the video even more heartwarming. The rider then asks the woman not to pay for the order. When she asks “why”, the man explains that it’s his treat for the cows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, what happens next makes the video even more heartwarming. The rider then asks the woman not to pay for the order. When she asks “why”, the man explains that it’s his treat for the cows. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip then shows the rider feeding rotis to the cows. It ends with him petting the animals.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the OP. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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How did social media react?

The video prompted a series of responses, with many praising the woman for her gesture. A few expressed their appreciation for the delivery rider.

An individual wrote, “No one is ever truly too busy in life. Much respect to this woman. Because of women like her, we can see that motherhood transcends gender, religion, and even species. It is defined by love, care, compassion, and selflessness.” Another expressed, “Huge respect for both the woman and the delivery man.”

A third commented, “One of the best videos I saw today.” A fourth posted, “Both of you won my heart today.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.