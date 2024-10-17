'Made up a bra': Ex Google techie claims her photo was edited for AI conference

A UI/UX designer claimed that her photo for a conference poster was edited by the organiser who added a bra on her photo. Elizabeth Lazarki, who has previously worked with Google Maps, Facebook and YouTube, shared the edited photo on X.(X/@elizlaraki)

Elizabeth Lazarki, who has previously worked with Google Maps, Facebook and YouTube, shared that she was attending a conference later this year on UX and AI design. She said that when she received the poster for the conference, she spotted something different.

"I just saw an ad for the conference with my photo and was like, wait, that doesn't look right. Is my bra showing in my profile pic and I've never noticed...? That's weird. I open my original photo. No bra showing. I put the two photos side by side and I'm like WTF," she said in a X post.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Laraki added that it appeared that the bra was edited onto the photo. "Someone edited my photo to unbutton my blouse and reveal a made-up hint of a bra or something else underneath. Immediately, I email the conference host. He is super apologetic and immediately looks into the issue," she said. (Also read: Microsoft techie in Bengaluru drives autorickshaw on weekends, to combat loneliness. ‘That’s sad,' says internet)

AI-generated bra

The host told her that the woman running their social media used AI to elongate the photo to make it fit in the space. "AI invented the bottom part of the image (in which it believed that women's shirts should be unbuttoned further, with some tension around the buttons, and revealing a little hint of something underneath)," she said.

The post, which has over 2 million views, shocked users who were surprised at AI's ability to police the clothing of a woman in a photo.

"Fascinating story. I’ve fed Midjourney identical prompts only swapping out “men” and “women” and the results are always drastically different, sexualizing the images of women nearly always. Interesting mirror to our culture," shared one user.

"The conference is about AI and UX? Bet you’ll have one heck of a talk with this first hand experience with the ways AI can mess up," suggested another user.