Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai 'dance' to Waka Waka. Watch funny video

Social media is a good place to visit when you are trying to explore various things. There is so much to see that you will never get tired of it. And today, if you are in search of something entertaining, we have just what you need. In a recent video shared by Instagram user @OyeAnkit, he shared a funny edit of the popular song Waka Waka by Shakira on the video of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai's Dola Re Dola.

The song perfectly fits the Dola Re Dola video. The beats of the song match well with the choreography, and it almost seems like they are dancing to Waka Waka. This funny video was shared two days back and has gained massive traction from people.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by 93,000 people and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Wouldn't mind if this was to be the official video of Waka Waka in India or around the world." A second person said, "Super editing Indians do deserve awards in editings." A third person added, "Song editing is fab. Can't take eyes off Madhuri."