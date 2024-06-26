Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene on Indian HNIs moving abroad: ‘Taxation is a bit challenging, but…’

Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, took to X to share his opinion on Indian HNIs (High-Net-Worth Individuals) moving abroad. He posted that though “taxation is a bit challenging” in India, numerous things about the country make him say, “This is home.” Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Shriram Nene's post on Indian HNIs moving abroad has sparked chatter on X. (File Photo)

He shared his thoughts while responding to a post by Indian entrepreneur, investor, and film producer Ronnie Screwvala. Sharing a snippet of a news article on X, Screwvala wrote, “Really don’t get this - why would you want to move to somewhere you cannot call home! Where you will be a second class citizen regardless of ‘millionaire tag’. It's like multitude of Start Ups that felt it was great to incorporate overseas -only to now line up for Reverse Listing!”

Resharing Screwvala's post, Nene expressed his thoughts - “I would say that India is fairly safe and is the center of the universe for business,” he wrote.

He then talked about improving infrastructure and governance. He then added, “But honestly, the culture and people here are phenomenal. Agree with you. This is home for us.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over 5,400 views, the share has collected nearly 50 likes. In addition, the post has accumulated tons of comments from people. While some showed their support for his post, others disagreed.

What did X users say about this post by Shriram Nene?

“India works for you because you have assets built in +privilege +network which does not hurt . For a normal Indian, who doesn't have assets, money or network, it's that much harder. You live in the US! It has a winning mentality where you reinvent with nothing but hard work/grit,” adventurer Arvind Ganti argued.

Agreeing with Nene’s post, an individual shared, “True that. After travelling to different countries, I found India to be the best place to settle.”

A third person joined in and commented, “Shriram - India is safe for you since you have the privilege of wealth and privilege. Ask a common man on the road how safe it is for him and his family and how easy is it to live and the daily struggle to just survive, culture and warmth aside. Women are not safe . People are not safe.” A fourth showed their support with a thumbs-up emoticon.

The article which Ronnie Screwvala shared was published in the Morning Context. “The migration of Indian millionaires is largely driven by a search for a better lifestyle, safer environment, and access to premium health and education services. But cronyism is also a factor,” reads a part of the piece.

What are your thoughts on Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene's post on Indian HNIs moving abroad?