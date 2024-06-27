 Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene on Ram Shriram, Google’s billionaire investor | Trending - Hindustan Times
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene on Ram Shriram, Google’s billionaire investor

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 27, 2024 12:00 PM IST

“This Indian American billionaire is the reason why Google exists,” reads a part of an X post that Shriram Nene reshared about Ram Shriram.

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene took to X to reshare a thread about Google’s billionaire investor, the Indian-origin entrepreneur Ram Shriram. In his post Nene shared about meeting Shriram and also added that he is one of the “finest” people that the doctor ever met.

The image shows Google’s billionaire investor Ram Shriram (L) and Dr Shriram Nene (R), who is also the husband of actor Madhuri Dixit. (File Photo)
“This Indian American billionaire is the reason why Google exists,” X user Uttkarsh Singh wrote in the first post of his X thread. Shriram Nene re-shared the post with a caption, “One of the finest people we have met and someone I share names with.”

Take a look at Nene’s post here:

The original post that Nene reshared received several comments from people. An individual wrote, “Excellent post. Thanks for bringing to fore the unknown names and faces from the IT world.” Another joined, “That’s an amazing journey”.

While a third posted, “Thanks for sharing. It is a lesser known fact,” a fourth commented, “Thanks for sharing didn’t know about him and his achievements”.

Ram Shriram is a founding board member of Google, now Alphabet Inc. According to Forbes, he has sold most of his stock in Google but is on the board of its parent company, Alphabet. He also the founder of the venture investment company Sherpalo Ventures.

Ram Shriram is on the boards of Paperless Post and Yubico. He was also vice chair of the Stanford Board of Trustees, a board member of Stanford Seed, and a longtime advisor to the School of Engineering.

Born in India, he studied maths at the University of Madras. He moved to the US in 1994 and joined Netscape. Later, he became president of Junglee, a company which Amazon eventually acquired. Subsequently, he became a vice president at Jeff Bezos' Amazon. In 2000, he left the E-commerce company to open his own company Sherpalo Ventures.

Shriram and his wife donated $61 million to Stanford University to support engineering initiatives there. His daughters also attended this prestigious educational institution. In 2023, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

