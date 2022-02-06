Maggi, dosa, momo, chillies: 5 ice-cream roll combinations that may be too much

Ice-cream is probably one of the most famous and favourite desserts for many people. When the idea of ice-cream rolls came into being, a lot of us were quite invested in it. But then the experiments with it followed. Now, ice-cream rolls have become the perfect place for many people to experiment and make fusion foods a little less believable with every try.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest addition to that list is Maggi ice-cream roll. Yes, you read that right. The favourite noodles have now become an ingredient with which people make ice cream rolls! “Yeh Maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho raha hai maa,” [The powers of Maggi are being misused] reads the caption of this video.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram around a week ago and since then has garnered more than 5,500 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people who couldn't really take this injustice to their favourite snack. “All these rolls can be part of dare games,” posted one. “Who is selling this?” asked an inquisitive individual.

Next up, is this video that was shot at an eatery in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They serve ice-cream rolls with a spicy twist - chillies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Momo was not spared either. They were made into ice-cream rolls at an eatery in Delhi which received attention from comedian Gaurav Gera as well.

And then, an eatery in Delhi went viral for a reason that is quite similar. In a video that was shared on Instagram by a food blogger, viewers can see how some good old masala dosa is being made into ice-cream rolls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After momo and dosa, Dhokla and Khandvi are also some ingredients for ice-cream rolls. The video showing the preparation has now left people irked.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After momo and dosa, Dhokla and Khandvi are also some ingredients for ice-cream rolls. The video showing the preparation has now left people irked.

Watch it here:|#+|

What are your thoughts on these unusual foods that go into making ice-cream rolls?