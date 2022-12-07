Magician performs magic tricks with two iPhones in viral video. Watch

Magician Bryan Sanders is known for delivering jaw-dropping magic tricks that never fail to fascinate people. And his recent Instagram video is proof. The short video shows Bryan Sanders performing magic tricks with two iPhones, and his mind-boggling performance is sure to leave you stunned. The video opens to show Bryan collecting two 'sevens' from one iPhone and dropping them on the other. It also captures him typing in a random number and then clearing it in the nick of time and making it reappear on another iPhone.

"Making magic happen on two iPhones," read the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram with several hashtags, including #MAGICisBS and #magictrick.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on September 4 on Instagram, the video has amassed more than nine million views. It has also gathered several comments.

"Fire," expressed renowned mentalist Max Major. "Can u change my account balance from zero to a billion dollars?" posted another. "How did he do the shake thing?," enquired a third. "No matter how he did it, we must agree on the fact that it's an amazing trick," commented a fourth.

