trending

Make your Friday 'Fri-YAY' with this old post involving 'astronaut' dog and Nasa

The post on which Nasa replied was shared on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The image shows a dog named Nellie.(Twitter/@dog_rates)

If you are a regular user of Twitter who loves dog related content, then chances are you follow the handle We Rate Dogs on the micro-blogging site. The handle is dedicated to different kinds of posts related to the pooches, from funny to emotional. Their posts also receive all kinds of reactions from people and once a tweet they shared attracted a reply from the official Twitter handle of Nasa.

“This is Nellie. She’s an astronaut. Please don’t interrupt her spacewalk. 13/10,” We Rate Dogs tweeted back in 2020 along with a super sweet picture of a dog. Reacting to that post, Nasa shared a reply with a twist to an iconic comment by Neil Armstrong, the first human to walk on the moon. “That's one small boop for the pup; one giant boop for pupkind,” they wrote.

 

RELATED STORIES

The post and the reply received various kinds of reactions.

“NASA proving why they're so #awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “They replied back!!! This is the twitter content exchange we all need right now!!” commented another. True, this is a kind of Twitter conversation that can always make people smile. “Well this is the best interaction ever we can all go home now,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Topics
twitter nasa
