Makeup artist's assistant can't stop helping her, even at her own wedding. Watch

Would you say you are a workaholic? If so, have you worked on the day that you got married? If yes, then you might be able to relate to this particular bride on her wedding day. She is a makeup artist’s assistant and can be seen getting her makeup done by her boss in this video that has now gone all kinds of viral. The video opens to show how the makeup artist who is doing her assistant’s makeup, was looking for some kind of palette and brushes while facing away from her. But being in the habit of assisting her boss all the time, the assistant already picks out the palate and sits with it in her hand patiently. The makeup artist who has posted this video on her Instagram page is known as Isha Khanna and has over 1.12 lakh dedicated followers on her page.

As the video progresses, one gets to see that the makeup artist looks back at her assistant who is looking beautiful in her wedding attire. She observes in amazement as her assistant continues to work even on the day of her own wedding! Many people have found this video hilariously adorable and their bond absolutely precious. We won't give away more than this, so take a look at their sweet expressions for yourself.

Watch it here:

The video has received 2.7 lakh likes ever since it was posted on July 22.

On Instagram, one person notes, “You both have the sweetest bond." "Can’t wait to see the look," another user adds. A third response shares, "Aww, so sweet of her!"