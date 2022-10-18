Makeup artist's transformation to Kate Winslet's Rose from Titanic will stun you

In the well-known James Cameron romance film Titanic that was released in the year 1997, Rose DeWitt Bukater was played by actor Kate Winslet. She was both Jack Dawson's love interest and the film's major protagonist. Dawson was played by actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Owing to the fact that a lot of scenes and looks from this film became evergreen, a lot of people often recreate these looks. And of course, the iconic ‘Rose from Titanic' look has been recreated once again by a very talented makeup artist and the video of it has been going viral ever since.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been shared on the Instagram page that goes by @makeupbygeenahunt. The makeup artist, Geena, has over 1.45 lakh followers on the verified page. The caption that accompanies this post gives more context as to what can be seen happening in it. “Rose Dawson inspired look. Love this movie so much…Halloween look #1- Rose from Titanic,” it reads.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since it was posted on October 4, this video has amassed over 9.14 lakh likes.

"I needed this for Halloween!," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "Absolutely iconic." A third comment read, "WOW! You slayed this entire look, Geena!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON