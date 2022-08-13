Makeup artist’s video of Nigerian woman in Indian bridal attire wins hearts. Watch

A video of a bride shared online is creating a buzz online. Wondering why? The video, shared on Instagram, shows a Nigerian woman dressed in Indian attire. It is the wonderful getup of the bride and also her makeup which has now stunned people.

Makeup artist Neha Waraich Grover shared the video of the bride on her Instagram page. “Isn’t she looking Indian after makeover. Ps: It was my dream to do an African girl as an Indian bride. I was looking for an African model for that, and then I got this real bride... yipppeee! Felt so lucky that I got an opportunity to doll her up for her big big day,” she wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “African girl being an Indian bride. The video also shows how the makeup artist helps her get ready for her wedding. She also shared another video which explains that the bride is a Nigerian.

Take a look at the makeup video of the bride:

The video has been posted a few days ago. With over 4,400 likes, the share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Awwwwwwww so proud of you and our culture too… perfect choice of her to choose you... She is beautiful and was looking more gorgeous after your magic touch,” praised an Instagram user. “How beautiful she looks,” expressed another. “Looking gorgeous,” wrote a third. Many also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.