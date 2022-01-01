Makeup artist transforms into Kapil Dev amid 83 buzz. Watch mind-blowing video

The videos that show makeup transformations to celebrities, be they actors or famous sports people - are always a delight to watch. This makeup artist named Dikshita had recently gone viral for her makeup transformation into the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. This time, she has taken it upon herself to transform into the ace cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had led the Indian cricket team that secured the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and in the process became the first Indian captain to win the Cricket World Cup. The movie that has recently been made on this historic sports landmark, is called 83 and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Harrdy Sandhu in some of the lead roles.

Dikshita captioned the video by writing, “Makeup transformation into @therealkapildev. Totally dedicated to the legend Kapil Dev and the whole team of 83. (...) Got goosebumps after watching this movie.”

Watch the makeup transformation for yourself:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on Instagram around 23 hours ago, this video has already garnered more than 10,500 likes and several comments.

“Ohho Kapil Dev,” commented an Instagram user followed by some surprised and clapping emojis. Several others took to the comments section with heart-eyed and fire emojis. “Oh my god di you are just amazing,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this transformation?