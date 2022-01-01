Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Makeup artist transforms into Kapil Dev amid 83 buzz. Watch mind-blowing video
trending

Makeup artist transforms into Kapil Dev amid 83 buzz. Watch mind-blowing video

This video posted on Instagram shows a make-up artist's transformation into Kapil Dev amid the buzz for the movie 83.
Makeup artist Dikshita after transforming to Kapil Dev in her latest makeup transformation video. (instagram/@stuck.in.a.paradise)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 06:49 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show makeup transformations to celebrities, be they actors or famous sports people - are always a delight to watch. This makeup artist named Dikshita had recently gone viral for her makeup transformation into the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. This time, she has taken it upon herself to transform into the ace cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. 

He had led the Indian cricket team that secured the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and in the process became the first Indian captain to win the Cricket World Cup. The movie that has recently been made on this historic sports landmark, is called 83 and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Harrdy Sandhu in some of the lead roles.

Dikshita captioned the video by writing, “Makeup transformation into @therealkapildev. Totally dedicated to the legend Kapil Dev and the whole team of 83. (...) Got goosebumps after watching this movie.”

Watch the makeup transformation for yourself:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on Instagram around 23 hours ago, this video has already garnered more than 10,500 likes and several comments.

“Ohho Kapil Dev,” commented an Instagram user followed by some surprised and clapping emojis. Several others took to the comments section with heart-eyed and fire emojis. “Oh my god di you are just amazing,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this transformation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kapil dev makeup
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP