Makeup fuses with illusion and the result is terrific. Watch mind-bending video

Mimi Choi is known for using her face and body as canvases to create fun illusions.
Published on May 28, 2022 05:42 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Makeup and optical illusions have been around forever, and their fusion usually leaves one spellbound. Mimi Choi is known to create such magic. She is well known for using her face and body as canvases to create fun illusions.

In her recent video, Mimi has used her face, legs and feet as canvases to create mind-boggling makeup illusions. "There is no beauty without some strangeness," reads the caption of her video shared on Instagram.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 4,43,000 views and 54,200 likes. People also took to the comments section to praise the makeup illusion by the artist.

"You are amazing," commented an Instagram user. "You never stop to amaze me," expressed another. "Truly a work of art," posted a third with heart emoticons.

In an Instagram post, the Vancouver-based makeup artist shared that she takes inspiration from the visions she has during episodes of sleep paralysis, ranging from quadrupling eyes to her head sliced in half.

What are your views on the makeup illusions by Mimi Choi?

