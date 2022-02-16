Malaika Arora celebrates her dog’s birthday. Watch cute video

Malaika Arora on Wednesday posted a cute video on Instagram in which she is seen celebrating her dog’s birthday and the clip will surely leave you smiling. The actress also got a dog-friendly cake for her pet and asks him how old he is. The dog barks excitedly when Malaika says “say you are seven years old”. The video, which was posted just an hour ago, has already received more than 27 thousand likes.

The actress is wearing a red dress with white polka dots in the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

Actress Zareen Khan commented “Oh my God …. Adorable” on the video.

“Happy Birthday Casper !!! Too cute,” commented Bhavana Pandey, an entrepreneur and Chunky Pandey’s wife.

“Happy Birthday Casper,” posted an Instagram user.

Malaika Arora had posted a photo with her beau Arjun Kapoor on Valentine’s Day and captioned it “Mine” along with a heart emoji.

See the post below:

The post had received more than 9 lakh likes.

What do you think about this adorable video?

