Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Malaika Arora celebrates her dog’s birthday. Watch cute video
trending

Malaika Arora celebrates her dog’s birthday. Watch cute video

Malaika Arora celebrated the birthday of her pet dog and posted the clip on her Instagram account.
Malaika Arora posted a cute video of celebrating her dog’s birthday on Instagram.(malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram )
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:40 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Malaika Arora on Wednesday posted a cute video on Instagram in which she is seen celebrating her dog’s birthday and the clip will surely leave you smiling. The actress also got a dog-friendly cake for her pet and asks him how old he is. The dog barks excitedly when Malaika says “say you are seven years old”. The video, which was posted just an hour ago, has already received more than 27 thousand likes. 

The actress is wearing a red dress with white polka dots in the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

Actress Zareen Khan commented “Oh my God …. Adorable” on the video.

“Happy Birthday Casper !!! Too cute,” commented Bhavana Pandey, an entrepreneur and Chunky Pandey’s wife.

RELATED STORIES

“Happy Birthday Casper,” posted an Instagram user.

Malaika Arora had posted a photo with her beau Arjun Kapoor on Valentine’s Day and captioned it “Mine” along with a heart emoji.

See the post below:

The post had received more than 9 lakh likes.

What do you think about this adorable video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP