Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mallika Sherawat is all smiles while playing with pet dog Lily. Seen video yet?
trending

Mallika Sherawat is all smiles while playing with pet dog Lily. Seen video yet?

Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram to share the video that shows her playing with her pet dog Lily.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows Mallika Sherawat with her pet dog Lily.(Instagram/@mallikasherawat)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:40 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents love to capture their time with the fur babies. Actor Mallika Sherawat is no different and this video that she posted about an hour ago proves that. Shared on Instagram, the video shows her playing with her pet dog named Lily. There is a chance that the happy video will leave you smiling.

“Love playing with Lily,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the dog running across the lawn. The actor is also seen running behind the pooch. What is amazing to see is how she is smiling while playing with her pet pooch.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the video has captured more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote that they love the video.

“Fantastic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lily is lucky,” posted another. “So cute,” expressed a third. “Lily is complimenting you,” commented a fourth. “Beautiful,” shared a fifth. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

A few months ago, Sherawat also posted another video that showcases her playing with Lily. “Love playing with Lily,” she wrote and shared the video.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mallika sherawat instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP