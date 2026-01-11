Malvika Sitlani raises ₹28 lakh for mother's cancer treatment: ‘Never thought I’d have to do this’

Jennifer Sitlani, 58, is currently undergoing 21-day chemotherapy cycles in Dubai. Her “latest PET-CT scan shows cancer involvement in multiple bones including the spine, ribs, and femur, enlargement of the liver with multiple lesions, fluid accumulation in the pelvis,” the fundraising page revealed.

“What began as right breast cancer slowly turned into years of surgeries, scans, treatments, and countless hospital visits. Even after completing multiple lines of treatment, her fight is far from over,” the beauty influencer in a note attached to the fundraiser .

Malvika revealed that her mother, Jennifer, has been a cancer survivor for 20 years. The disease recently returned for the third time. Due to this, Jennifer is undergoing aggressive treatment to control the cancer.

Beauty content creator and entrepreneur Malvika Sitlani has raised over ₹28 lakh for her mother’s cancer treatment. Her fundraiser hit 70% of its ₹40 lakh goal in less than one day.

Malvika Sitlani, who has over 7 lakh followers on Instagram, posted the link to the fundraiser last evening.

“Financially exhausting” She said that her mother’s fight with cancer had been financially exhausting and mentally draining for the whole family.

“This journey is not just physically painful for her. It has been emotionally and financially exhausting for our entire family,” said Malvika, who has two brothers – Jay and Jake.

The beauty influencer said that as the sole earning member of her family, the cost of treatment has reached a point where she is unable to keep up with it. She therefore decided to start a fundraiser.

“As her daughter, I am currently the sole earning member supporting a family, and while I do everything in my capacity to keep her treatment going, the costs have reached a point where I cannot do this alone anymore,” said Malvika.

She explained that her mother’s treatment involves “PET-CT and MRI scans, chemotherapy every 21 days, oncology consultations and medications, supportive care for pain, liver involvement, and mobility, and close monitoring to prevent rapid progression.”

Malvika claimed that she was unable to bear the cost of the treatment alone. “Despite my best efforts to manage the financial responsibility alone, the burden has now become overwhelming for our family,” she said.

“Never thought I’d have to do this” Posting the link to the fundraiser for her 7 lakh Instagram followers yesterday, she said that she never imagined she would have to do this.

“I never thought I’d ever have to do this, but that’s just life,” the founder of Masic Beauty said. She also thanked her followers for being the “most empathetic audience”.

At the time of writing, 1,600 donors had together raised ₹28.68 lakh for Jennifer Sitlani.