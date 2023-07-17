Mama cat pounces on dog to protect her kittens

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of owning a cat or growing up with a cat family, then you’ll know just how fiercely protective mama cats can be of their kittens. From hissing and growling, to pouncing and using their claws to ward off potential harm, mama cats go to great lengths to protect their offspring from potential dangers. And this video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet for quite some time now shows just the same. In It, one can see a fierce mama cat protecting her kittens from a dog.

Mama cat attacks a dog to protect her kittens. (Twitter/@pet.cat.club)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @pet.cat.club. The video opens to show the mama cat with her kittens. A few seconds into the video, one can see a kitten meowing and running as fast as it could towards mama cat. Without wasting a second, mama cat leaps into action and launches herself at the dog, successfully warding it off and sending it running in the opposite direction.

Watch the video that captures mama cat sending dog running:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on June 29, the video has accumulated over five million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An Instagram user wrote, “What a protective mom,” with a heart emoticon. “Mother being a mother…,” added another. A third commented, “Moms. Don’t mess with the babies.” “Don’t mess with a mama cat,” expressed a fourth. A fifth joined, “Love this video.” “I’ve seen such a thing first hand,” posted a sixth. What are your thoughts on this video?

Earlier, a video featuring a mama cat bravely protecting her kitten from a dog went crazy viral online. The video shows a dog sniffing the kitten. Soon, mama cat bolts to her kitten’s rescue and launches herself at the dog. She even leaps at the dog’s face, causing it to jump back in terror.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail