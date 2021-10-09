Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama cat startles her little kitten. Watch hilariously adorable video
Mama cat startles her little kitten. Watch hilariously adorable video

“Aww so cute,” posted a Reddit user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the mama cat and her kitten sitting on a couch.(Reddit/@druule10)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The videos showcasing mama animals and their kids generally make people go aww. Now here is a clip that will not only prompt you to say aww but may also make you giggle. This is a video showcasing how a mama cat startled her kitten.

The clip is shared on Reddit with the caption “Mama's startles her little floof.” The video opens to show the mama feline is sitting on a couch with her baby. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The post, since being shared about ten hours ago, has gathered more than 29,000 upvotes and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“The look the mom gives at the end looks more human than most humans,” shared a Reddit user. “Aww so cute,” posted another. “She looks so sorry!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you think it is absolutely adorable too?

