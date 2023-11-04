Mama dog adorably thanks woman for feeding her puppies. Watch

There are several wholesome videos on the internet that make our hearts melt. And now, a clip showing a mama dog thanking a human has definitely made many people say ‘aww.’ The clip was shared by X page @buitengebieden.

Snapshot of the mama dog thanking the woman. (X/@buitengebieden)

This X page often shares several animal-related videos. In their latest clip, you can see an elderly woman feeding puppies. As the mama dog watches the lady, she goes near her and puts her paw in the woman’s hands as if trying to show her gratitude. The woman, in return, gives her a few pets.

In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, “Mother dog says thanks to this woman for feeding her puppies.”

Watch the video of the dog and the woman here:

This post was shared on November 3. Since being posted, it has garnered more than seven million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “She is so grateful to the woman.”

A second shared, “So cute, just look at her!”

A third commented, “This is too much for my heart to handle.”

“I didn't know dogs could express themselves in such a way,” posted a fourth.

A fifth added, “This is going to make me cry.”

