Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

If happy doggo videos instantly lift your mood, this video of a mama doggo is a must watch for you. Not only does the video show the mama dog, it also shows her little puppies and a special thing she does for her babies. There’s a good chance this video will put a smile on your face and may even prompt you to watch it over and over again.

The video has been posted on an Instagram page called ‘thelabslife’. It shows the mama doggo named Dita bringing her favourite toy - her bestie - to her puppies. The clip shows her holding the toy in her mouth and then gently dropping it next to her puppies.

“Some say it takes a village - Dita says same! And her bestie Baby Grinch is an integral part of that village,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the heartwarming video:

Shared on May 23, the video has garnered over 5,000 likes and has also been shared across various other Instagram pages. The mama doggo’s actions have also collected many comments from netizens.

“She is such a good mom!” commented an Instagram user. “I’ll just be rewatching this all day,” posted another. “OMG I cannot handle the cute!” reacted a third. Well, we feel the same.

“That’s so cute she has her baby Grinch ‘helping out’,” wrote a fourth.

Isn’t this video adorable? Did it make you smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON