Mama dog places her puppies into the lap of woman who rescued her

A heartwarming moment between a mama dog and a woman who rescued her is melting hearts online. A video capturing the moment shows how the mama doggo places her newborn babies into the lap of the woman.

The image captures the sweet moment a mama dog places her newborn puppies into the lap of her rescuer. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted a few years ago on Facebook and it recently made its way to Twitter. “A grateful rescued dog gently places her newborn puppies in the lap of her new foster mother,” reads the caption posted along with the video on the microblogging site.

The video opens to show the woman sitting in a corner of a room with the mama dog standing near her. Soon she starts picking her babies, one by one, sleeping on the other side of the room, and brings them to the woman. She then gently places them on her lap. Towards the end of the video, she also hugs the woman to get some much-deserved pets.

Take a look at this video of a woman and the mama dog she rescued:

The video was posted a few hours ago on Twitter. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 8.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 27,000 views. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a mama dog and her newborn puppies?

“Beautiful moment,” posted a Twitter user. “She knows this woman rescued her, and she wants the same love for her babies,” added another. “When you love your mom, and you give your puppies to her! Life is beautiful!” joined a third. “Have never seen a mama dog do that. She showed so much trust and love in her new human,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.