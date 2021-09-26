Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama dog takes care of tiny kittens like her own. Watch
trending

Mama dog takes care of tiny kittens like her own. Watch

The video opens to show a dog sitting on what appears to be a bed.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The image shows the mama dog taking care of the kittens.(Jukin Media)

A video showcasing the love of a mama dog for a few tiny kittens makes for a delightful watch. This is a video that will not only fill your heart with a warm feeling but may leave you with a wide smile too. It is one of such videos that you may end up watching over and over again.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on what appears to be a bed. She is surrounded by a few tiny kittens. Captured in Bangladesh, the video shows the animal treating the small felines like her own. In fact, at a point in the video, when an individual tries approaching the felines, the dog makes a growling sound to protect the babies.

Take a look at the incredible video that may make leave you very happy:

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the sweet video? Did it leave you with a smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Astronaut’s ‘night timelapse’ over China and Korea video wows people. Watch

Paving the way to environmental revival

Refrigerator on sale pic baffles Internet, people have a hard time spotting it

Whale ‘greeted’ people on cruise with ‘magical rainbow breath’. Watch viral clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP