Mama dog takes care of tiny kittens like her own. Watch

A video showcasing the love of a mama dog for a few tiny kittens makes for a delightful watch. This is a video that will not only fill your heart with a warm feeling but may leave you with a wide smile too. It is one of such videos that you may end up watching over and over again.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on what appears to be a bed. She is surrounded by a few tiny kittens. Captured in Bangladesh, the video shows the animal treating the small felines like her own. In fact, at a point in the video, when an individual tries approaching the felines, the dog makes a growling sound to protect the babies.

Take a look at the incredible video that may make leave you very happy:

What are your thoughts on the sweet video? Did it leave you with a smile?

