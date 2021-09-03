Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama elephant rescues baby stuck in a pit. Watch how
trending

Mama elephant rescues baby stuck in a pit. Watch how

The sweet rescue video involving the mama elephant and her baby may leave you emotional.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:17 AM IST
The image shows the mama elephant trying to stop the fall of its baby.(Jukin Media)

In today’s edition of videos that may make you sit on the edge of your seat and ultimately leave you with a smile on your face, here’s a clip showcasing the rescue of a baby elephant by it mama. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The wonderful rescue incident took place in Assam’s Golaghat. The video opens to show a herd of elephants. While walking a baby elephant slips and falls into a pit. Though its mama tries to stop the fall, she fails. It is then that she does something absolutely wonderful. She breaks the barriers made out of thin sticks of wood, around the place where the incident took place, and places them in the pit to help her children. Ultimately, she uses her trunk to pull her calf out. The video ends with the elephant herd walking away.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you happy?

Topics
rescue video
