Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama elephant shows her baby how to cross a road with caution. Watch adorable video

Mama elephant shows her baby how to cross a road with caution. Watch adorable video

trending
Published on Jan 31, 2023 09:48 AM IST

In an adorable video that, a mother elephant can be seen teaching her baby how to cross the road carefully. The video has been shared by an IAS officer on Twitter.

Mama elephant teaches her baby to cross a road.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
ByVrinda Jain

Several videos on the internet demonstrate how smart and intelligent animals can be. Proving just that, recently, Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Supriya Sahu shared a video of a mother elephant teaching her baby how to cross a road carefully. This video is originally made by @Santhanaraman.

The adorable short video begins to show a mother elephant with her baby waiting to cross the road. They both carefully move, and the mother can be seen protecting the child. Once they have crossed the path in between the forest, a car slowly approaches and waits for the elephants to move to safety. There are two more elephants in the video who can be seen enjoying their food.

In the post's caption, the IAS officer wrote, "Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed 30,000 times and has received 800 likes and several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Teaching for safety!. Moreover, need to consider wildlife crossings while designing road infrastructures." A second person added, "They are also intelligent creatures, adapting to changes!" "People should drive slowly in forest areas and no rash driving," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elephant forest area twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP