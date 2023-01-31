Mama elephant shows her baby how to cross a road with caution. Watch adorable video

Several videos on the internet demonstrate how smart and intelligent animals can be. Proving just that, recently, Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Supriya Sahu shared a video of a mother elephant teaching her baby how to cross a road carefully. This video is originally made by @Santhanaraman.

The adorable short video begins to show a mother elephant with her baby waiting to cross the road. They both carefully move, and the mother can be seen protecting the child. Once they have crossed the path in between the forest, a car slowly approaches and waits for the elephants to move to safety. There are two more elephants in the video who can be seen enjoying their food.

In the post's caption, the IAS officer wrote, "Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed 30,000 times and has received 800 likes and several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Teaching for safety!. Moreover, need to consider wildlife crossings while designing road infrastructures." A second person added, "They are also intelligent creatures, adapting to changes!" "People should drive slowly in forest areas and no rash driving," said a third.

