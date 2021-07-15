Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch
trending

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

The video of mama koala cuddling her baby is shared on Australia tourism’s official Twitter handle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:22 PM IST
The image shows the mama koala cuddling her baby.(Twitter/@Australia)

“Cuteness overboard” this is what you may end up saying after seeing this video involving a mama koala and her little sleeping baby. There is a possibility that the video will also leave you smiling.

The video is shared on Australia tourism’s official Twitter handle. It describes that the video shows baby koala Kimba and her mama who are inhabitants of Wild Life Sydney Zoo. They also added that the wonderful clip is captured by an individual named Renee Howell.

The video is simple that shows the mama cuddling her sleeping baby. However, it is that sweet bond of love between a mom and a child, shown in the video, which has now won people over.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 5.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 2,000 likes. People shared love-filled comments to express their reactions to the clip.

“My heart just melted,” wrote a Twitter user. Ours too! “So sweet,” expressed another. “Dreamy,” commented a third. “Love, love and love,” posted a fourth. Many wrote “Adorable” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video

Related Stories

trending

Sleepy baby koala cuddles with mama in adorable clip. 'Aww's guaranteed

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP