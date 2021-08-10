Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The bond between a mother and her child is always precious. This video of a mama lion and her cub being all playful cannot be a better example of that statement. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Surender Mehra, the clip is a special video for the occasion of World Lion Day.

The clip shows a mama lion sitting in an open space as her baby frolics around. As the curious cub goes a bit far from the mother’s reach, she gets up to stop the cub from going any further. You won’t be able to control your ‘aww’s after watching the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some nine hours ago, the video has garnered over 11,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The doting mama lion and the agile cub instantly won the hearts of many. People couldn’t stop pointing out how cute the baby lion looked. Other pointed out how protective the mother was of her baby.

“This so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a sweet bond,” commented another. “It looks like the lion cub is laughing. Aww,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

