Mama monkey holds baby’s tail to keep it from running away. Watch

The incident involving the monkeys took place at Bronx Zoo in New York, USA.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The image shows the mama monkey holding the tail of her baby.(Jukin Media)

The Internet is filled with videos that show sweet - and often hilarious – moments of interaction between animal mamas and their kids. This video involving two monkeys is one such clip. There is a possibility that the video will not only make you say aww but also leave you chuckling.

Though short, there is a possibility that you will end up watching the video over and over again due to its cuteness.

The clip opens to show a few monkeys sitting inside their enclosure at Bronx Zoo in New York, USA. The video then shows a baby monkey trying hard to get away from the group to run around in the enclosure. However, the mama monkey stops it by holding its tail. Do you think that is all there is to the video? Then wait till you see the rest of the clip.

What are your thoughts on the video?

