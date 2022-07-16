Mama sings Moana’s How Far I'll Go, 18-month-old baby joins in. Watch

If you are someone who has seen the animated Disney film Moana, then you may be aware that its song How Far I'll Go has been a favourite for many since its release. There are also several videos on the Internet that show people singing the song with their own twists. Just like this clip, that captures a performance of a mom and her 18-month-old baby.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called thatcutelilfamily. The bio of the page explains that it showcases the lives of a “Musical mama, a crazy fun dad, and one sweet little princess.”

“This was the original video of little princess and mama that started it all,” reads the caption posted along with the video showing the duo singing How Far I'll Go. The video opens to show the kid in a bathtub with her mama sitting in front of her.

Take a look at the video to see their wonderful performance:

The video has been shared last month. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This mother is a Disney princess,” commented an Instagram user. “This is adorable! We love a bath time learning moment!!!” expressed another. “Thank you for sharing such a beautiful precious moment! You’re an amazing mother,” posted a third. “This is the cutest,” wrote a fourth.