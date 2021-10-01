Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama spider monkey tightly holds her newborn baby in this super sweet video
trending

Mama spider monkey tightly holds her newborn baby in this super sweet video

This video of a mama spider monkey holding her newborn will make your day.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The adorable newborn of mama spider money. Screengrab

A mother’s love is special and this video of a mama spider monkey and her newborn baby shows just how precious it is. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for a wholesome watch.

Chester Zoo took to Instagram to share the video. “BABY SPIDER MONKEY BORN! Look how tightly mum Kiara holds her precious new arrival,” they wrote while sharing the video. They also added how the lives of these creatures are threatened due to various reasons. “Habitat destruction, hunting and illegal trafficking have wiped out more than a quarter of ALL spider monkeys in the wild,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being posted, has gathered nearly 20,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments. Many shared how the baby looks absolutely adorable.

“The cutest ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet baby,” shared another. “Adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monkey
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Big doggo cuddles with little kid. Watch cute video

Rescued stray dog gets adopted, video shows sweet story

Viral image of receipt from 'Salt Bae’s' new restaurant in London shocks people

Mumbai Police uses movie dialogues to convey ‘Let’s not normalise misogyny’
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP