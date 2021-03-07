Home / Trending / Man adopts macaw at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Siddharth also expressed his commitment in conservation of wild animals.
S Siddharth adopted a macaw for three months.(ANI)

A resident of Telangana's Secunderabad on Saturday adopted a macaw for three months at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

S Siddharth, who was visiting the place along with his family, paid 7,500 in favour of the zoological park's curator for the same.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park A.Nagamani, deputy curator, thanked Siddharth for showing keen interest in adopting the Macaw, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo Park.

Siddharth also expressed his commitment in conservation of wild animals and hoped that the step taken by him inspire people to adopt animals at the zoological park.

