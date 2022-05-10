Man asks daughter to a dance when she returns from school. Watch sweet video

A girl’s bond with her father is one of the strongest in the world as they feel the safest in their arms. It is always delightful to see videos of father and daughter bonding with each other. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man asking his daughter to a father-daughter dance when she returns from school. The video is really adorable to watch and may melt your heart.

“You don’t have to worry about your daughter knowing her worth because your husband does stuff like this for her,” says the text on the video. It shows a man standing with balloons and a handwritten banner that reads, “I just popped by to ask you to the Daddy-Daughter dance?” The man is waiting for his daughter Avas to get off the bus. When the girl gets off from the school bus, she comes over to her father running and says yes. The man and his daughter then embrace each other and it is adorable to watch.

The video was posted by Janelle McAloon on her Instagram account five days ago and it has got more than 42,000 views so far.

Watch the video below:

“This is what a daughter’s dream is made of. Love it,” commented an Instagram user. “Didn’t plan on tearing up before bed but here I am. My daughter is my world,” another said. A third individual wrote, “The world needs more dads like him.”

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?