Man asks dog if she was human in another life, her response is…

Several videos of dogs amuse us, but this video that is going viral might leave you feeling unsettled. When a man asked his dog if she was human in another life, the pooch actually replied to the question.

Snapshot of the dog reacting to the man's question. (Instagram/@lunatheminicockapoo.)

The video opens to show a man and a dog sitting in a car. The man asks the pooch if she was a human in her past life. The dog seems to get excited over this question and starts to nod its head. The pet parent asks the same question again to confirm, and the dog moves its head as if trying to say ‘yes.’ (Also Read: Dog owner argues with security guard, resident over using lift in Noida housing society)

This video was shared on Instagram by the handle @lunatheminicockapoo.

Watch the video of the dog and the man here:

This post was shared on September 23. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 98,000 views. The share also has 11,00,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reaction.

Here’s what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, “Like what. I could watch this over and over. You can see her thoughts. My God."

A second said, "This dog is so sweet it brings tears to my eyes- so aware so smart you can see her soul in there." (Also Read: 7-month-old puppy can’t contain her joy after making her first dog friend)

"That’s an answer if there ever was one, my dog definitely was a human before, he gets so sad and gives me such a cold shoulder when he can’t go outside and for walks if it’s raining and he listens to me when I talk very contentedly he watches tv and he doesn’t seem to like being a dog he has an issue with it," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "The first few seconds after being questioned was like, 'Hmmm, let me think.'"

