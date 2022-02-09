Man asks strangers about their first love, replies will make you emotional

First love is always special and brings back memories for everyone. It may also make some reminisce about their school or college days when they first started to develop feelings for someone for the first time in their life.

There are also various images and videos on the Internet that may remind you of those days too. Just like these videos under a series called “Stories from a stranger” where a content creator asks people about their first love.

Hunter Prosper posts the videos of his interactions on his personal Instagram page. Let’s start with this video where a woman recalls her first love after he asks her, “What was the name of your first love and why did you fall in love with them?”

She says his name was Harry and they fell in love in a few weeks and got married within three months. The two remained married for 26 years until he passed away in a car accident. In the video, she also recalls how he was the most wonderful, kindest and supportive person she has ever met.

“He would go to work all day and then bring home a couple of sodas and we would stay up all night talking in bed,” she said.

Take a look at the clip:

“I love these. They are so precious and important,” a user commented.

“How do u not have 1+ mill followers I was watching all of your reels and it’s so interesting,” said a user.

“Stories from a stranger series is show us the life’s wonderful.Please go ahead the series,” a person commented.

In another video, an old man recalls his first love Eunice, whom he fell in love when he was 18 years old. The man says he remembers her well and they always had a great time together.

“Please do more they’re so sweet,” a user commented on the video.

“Nice content you create it here,” posted a user.

Then there is the marvellous story of Joseph who married his first love but sadly she passed away due to ovarian cancer seven years after marriage.

Watch the clip below.

What do you think about these videos?

