Man asks strangers to finish a song, wholesome video has a twist too

A video shared by content creator Jimmy Darts has left people smiling. The clip shows him asking strangers at a store to complete the lines of the song You Are My Sunshine. That’s not all, there is a twist in the video too.

“Life is too short,” Darts wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows him standing in front of strangers and singing a line from the song You Are My Sunshine. He then waits for them to join in and finish the song. While most ignore him, one man takes the opportunity to sing the sweet lines of the song. The video ends with Darts giving him $500 for taking part in the challenge. The post he shared also has an image of him with the winner.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 36,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Love his energy!!! We need more of this” wrote an Instagram user. “Okay this is literally the best thing I’ve ever seen,” expressed another. “It’s the dance at the end for me,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the sweet video? Did it leave you smiling?

