Man bags world record for 'most piano key hits in one minute'. Watch

Guinness World Records took to their official Instagram page to share the video showing the man creating a record to bag the title of 'most piano key hits in one minute’.
The image, taken from the video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, shows the man creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:26 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showing a man making a record involving a piano has created a chatter among people. Also, the video has left people divided with many praising his skills and others saying how they can easily break the record. The video shows a man bagging the world record title for ‘most piano key hits in one minute’.

Guinness World Records took to their official Instagram page to post the video. “Most piano key hits in one minute, 824 by Antonio Domingos,” they wrote while posting the video. The organisation also shared several hastags, including #piano and #officiallyamazing.

While replying to their own post, they also shared, “Performing as Antonio Domingos, the professional concert pianist also plays classical pieces at high speed on his YT channel > extremepianochannel.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some expressed their wonders, a few claimed that they can break the record with ease.

“How do you even count something like that,” wondered an Instagram user. “I love this song,” expressed another. “This can be my next alarm ring tone,” wrote a third. “I’m a gamer. I legit think I can beat this one,” commented a fourth. “Inspiring,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the record and the video showing the man creating it?

