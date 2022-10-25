Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man balances 125 ice cream scoops on one cone for world record. Watch jaw-dropping video

Man balances 125 ice cream scoops on one cone for world record. Watch jaw-dropping video

trending
Published on Oct 25, 2022 05:47 PM IST

The video of a man balancing 125 ice cream scoops on one cone for a world record was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man balancing 125 ice cream scoops on one cone for a world record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever struggled to balance two scoops of ice cream on a single cone while eating? There are many who may have faced the same problem. For Italy based Dimitri Panciera, however, that is not a problem. Turns out, he has a special talent for balancing several scoops on a single cone - 125, to be precise.

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share a video capturing the Panciera’s incredible feat which also helped him create a world record. “Most scoops of ice cream balanced on one cone. 125 by Dimitri Panciera,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show Panciera topping an ice cream cone with scoops one after another. The video ends with him completing the feat and receiving his certificate.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 38,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“That’s the right serve size,” wrote an Instagram user. “Who wants to break this record,” asked another. “Okay brain freeze,” joked a third. “Who got to eat that??,” shared a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP