Man balances 125 ice cream scoops on one cone for world record. Watch jaw-dropping video

Have you ever struggled to balance two scoops of ice cream on a single cone while eating? There are many who may have faced the same problem. For Italy based Dimitri Panciera, however, that is not a problem. Turns out, he has a special talent for balancing several scoops on a single cone - 125, to be precise.

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share a video capturing the Panciera’s incredible feat which also helped him create a world record. “Most scoops of ice cream balanced on one cone. 125 by Dimitri Panciera,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show Panciera topping an ice cream cone with scoops one after another. The video ends with him completing the feat and receiving his certificate.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 38,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“That’s the right serve size,” wrote an Instagram user. “Who wants to break this record,” asked another. “Okay brain freeze,” joked a third. “Who got to eat that??,” shared a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?