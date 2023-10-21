Man balances 319 glasses on his head. Watch how he smashes them at the end

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of a man’s incredible balancing act. A video by GWR shows him balancing 319 wine glasses on his head and also slowly dancing. This intriguing act is, however, not the only thing that has captured the attention of the people. After creating the record, the man simply drops the glasses on the floor for them to shatter.

The image shows a man balancing wine glasses on his head for world record. (Instagram/@GWR)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Most wine glasses balanced on the head 319 by Aristotelis Valaoritis,” GWR wrote as they posted the video of the man hailing from Paphos in Cyprus.

The clip opens to show Valaoritis with several glasses on his head. Another person, perched on a table, is seen adding more glasses for Valaoritis to finish. Despite the increasing number of tumblers, he goes on to balance them perfectly. Once done, he doesn’t wait for others to take off the glasses one by one but simply moves his head. With this little movement, the tower of glasses comes crashing down and shatters.

This is not the first time Valaoritis has tried balancing glasses on his head, reports a blog by GWR. Previously, he also had a record of balancing 49 glasses and dancing. He achieved this new record with 319 wine glasses on his head on May 26, 2023.

Take a look at this video of the balancing act:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 3.9 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 25,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting. While some were surprised by the record, others claimed they could achieve it too. A few also took the route of hilarity while responding.

Also Read: Woman balances a bottle on her head while riding bicycle

What did Instagram users say about this world record?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That is incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can easily beat that,” claimed another. “My personal record: 1,” joked a third. “OMG! This is amazing,” wrote a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!