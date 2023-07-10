Man bites (police) dog

Jamal Wing, a 47-year-old resident of Wilmington, Delaware, was remanded in the wee hours of July 8 by the Delaware State Police after biting a police dog and assaulting two troopers during his arrest. The police charged him with multiple offences, including felony resisting arrest, assaulting troopers, and driving under the influence (DUI).

(Delaware State Police)

According to a statement released by the police department, at approximately 1:41 am, a patrolling trooper observed a black 2021 Toyota Camry exceeding the speed limit on the southbound Philadelphia Pike near Rolling Road. As a result, the trooper initiated a traffic stop. This led the car to halt in a nearby parking lot. Wing, who was operating the car, didn’t comply with the instructions and exited the vehicle without being instructed. Not just this, he also disregarded commands to return to his car.

Wing even resisted arrest when troopers and a DSP K9 unit attempted to apprehend him. He bit the DSP K9, named Mako, multiple times during his arrest. After a brief period of resistance, Wing was eventually taken into custody. The police detected that he was drunk and noticed signs of impairment.

Due to injuries sustained from resisting arrest, Wing was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS). However, even at the hospital, Wing continued to resist and assaulted a trooper, causing injury to the officer and damaging Delaware State Police property. Two troopers and Mako sustained injuries and were evaluated at a local hospital.

The police charged Wing with several crimes, including two counts of Assault in the Second Degree on a Police Officer, Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Animal. He was presented before Justice of the Peace Court 11 for arraignment and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. A cash bond of $34,200 (approximately 28 lakh INR) was set for his release.

Delaware State Police also shared the news on their Facebook page, and the incident of a man biting the dog and attacking police angered people.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the incident:

“This person needs to remain in jail for harming DE State Troopers and K9 officers!” posted an individual. Another added, “This guy really went off the rail. Hope all arresting officers are doing okay.” “How about making him pay medical expenses for the troopers and the K9? Sell his car if they have to,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Hope Troopers and K9 Mako’s injuries weren’t serious.”

