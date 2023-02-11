Man books an entire flight to travel with relatives to wedding, stuns netizens
In a viral video, you can see a man taking his entire family on a flight to his wedding. Many people were stunned to see the clip.
Indian weddings can be extravagant at times. It's not just about the wedding venue and outfits but also about behind-the-scenes fun, like travelling in groups to reach the wedding destination. Many people book buses or trains to travel in large groups with families. While this is a common sight across the nation, have you ever seen someone booking an entire plane to carry their family?
In a video shared by Instagram handle @theshubhwedding, you can see an entire family in a plane. The relatives happily wave to the camera as they travel together to the wedding venue.
This video was shared one week ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 33,000 times and has amassed several comments.
An individual said in the Instagram comments, "I am genuinely curious. How much does it cost? All I need is the distance and price to get an estimate. All the airlines have just a form and don't show the estimate." A second person added, "Lucky girl." "How much money did it cost to book everyone's ticket? This is a complete flight book," said a third. Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis.