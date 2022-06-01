Home / Trending / Man bungee jumps from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into a cup of coffee. Watch
trending

Man bungee jumps from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into a cup of coffee. Watch

The video of the man bungee jumping from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into a cup of coffee was posted on Guinness World Records' Instagram page.
The image, taken from the Guinness World Records video, shows the man bungee jumping to dunk a doughnut into a cup of coffee.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image, taken from the Guinness World Records video, shows the man bungee jumping to dunk a doughnut into a cup of coffee.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video recently posted on the Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR) has left people stunned. The video shows a man bungee jumping from 198 feet to dunk a doughnut into a cup of coffee to create a record. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop.

“Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 m (198 ft 8 in) by Ron Jones,” Guinness World Records wrote while posting the video. While reacting to their own post, GWR also shared, “A doughnut was dunked into a coffee cup measuring just 8.89 cm (3.5 in) in diameter on the US TV show Guinness World Records Unleashed in 2013.”

“The current record for highest bungee dunk is 73.41 m (240 ft 10 in) by Simon Berry (UK) who dunked a biscuit into a cup of tea in 2016,” they added.

The video opens to show the man standing on a platform and ready for bungee jumping. Take a look at the video to show how he completes the record:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some were impressed, a few questioned the reason behind the record.

“So glad this has been done,” wrote an Instagram user. “Imagine how confidently this guy dunks his donuts on usual life,” shared another. “Finally something impressive,” commented a third. “Ok, but why,” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records instagram
guinness world records instagram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out