Man calls out names of birds tucked in a bed, then kisses them. Watch sweet clip

“Aww,” is probably the word you will be inclined to say and that too multiple times about watching this video that showcases a sweet interaction between a man and his pet birds. There is also a possibility that the video will melt your heart into a puddle because of the sweet bond of love it showcases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on Reddit, the video is too sweet to watch. It is posted with the caption, “This man’s love for his birds.” The clip opens to show a few birds tucked in a bed ready to go to sleep. Within moments, the man starts calling out name of each pet bird and then kisses them.

Take a look at the wholesome video that will make your day brighter:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about five hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I don't understand bird facial expressions....but I would like to think those birds are looking at him with complete adoration! Look at their little faces! They love him!” wrote a Redditor. “They really are. They are just looking at him like, wow that’s my dado!” posted another. “That one second to last really wanted that kiss,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON