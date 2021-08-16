Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

Do you find reptiles thrilling? Do you often search the Internet for such content that showcase reptiles? Then you may have heard the name Jay Brewer, a zookeeper, whose Instagram is filled with images and videos of reptiles like snakes and crocodiles. Now, Brewer has shared a clip of him carrying a huge snake on his shoulder and it may make your jaw drop.

The recording starts with Brewer carrying a huge yellow tinted snake from one room of his zoo to another. “When no one is around to help move a 22 foot, 250lb snake. You do it the old fashion way yourself,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 5, the video has amassed over 7.1 lakh likes and several reactions. Netizens expressed their amazement at the video. While many reacted by expressing their fear, others said how the snake looked like a curious child.

“She looks like a curious child, what a nice ride,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s vibing too,” commented another. “That’s hilarious and eerie,” said a third. An individual asked “How long did it take to reach that length?” To which, Brewer replied, “It took a few years.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

