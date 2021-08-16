Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop
trending

Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

“She looks like a curious child, what a nice ride,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The image shows the man carrying the snake on his shoulder.(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

Do you find reptiles thrilling? Do you often search the Internet for such content that showcase reptiles? Then you may have heard the name Jay Brewer, a zookeeper, whose Instagram is filled with images and videos of reptiles like snakes and crocodiles. Now, Brewer has shared a clip of him carrying a huge snake on his shoulder and it may make your jaw drop.

The recording starts with Brewer carrying a huge yellow tinted snake from one room of his zoo to another. “When no one is around to help move a 22 foot, 250lb snake. You do it the old fashion way yourself,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 5, the video has amassed over 7.1 lakh likes and several reactions. Netizens expressed their amazement at the video. While many reacted by expressing their fear, others said how the snake looked like a curious child.

“She looks like a curious child, what a nice ride,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s vibing too,” commented another. “That’s hilarious and eerie,” said a third. An individual asked “How long did it take to reach that length?” To which, Brewer replied, “It took a few years.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece

Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

Cat’s way of climbing down the stairs leaves people in splits. Watch viral video

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP