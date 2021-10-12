Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Man carries 735 eggs on a single hat to create record. Watch jaw dropping video
trending

Man carries 735 eggs on a single hat to create record. Watch jaw dropping video

“Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva,” Guinness World Records (GWR) wrote while sharing the video.
The image shows Gregory Da Silva making the record with eggs.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR) is filled with videos that showcase people creating varied records. From records that are mesmersing to the ones that may make your jaw drop, the clips are of different kinds. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a record created by a man from Benin in West Africa and it involves 735 eggs.

“Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. In a reply to their own post, they added, “Gregory from Benin in West Africa spent three days attaching the eggs to his hat for this brilliant balance record.”

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared about nine hours ago, has gathered more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated several comments.

“Eggcellent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Imagine if he sneezed,” posted another. “Wow,” commented a third. A few, however, also asked “Why?”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anand Mahindra shares a clip of dog, says it 'illustrates our addiction to habit

Pictures show ‘high-speed chase scene’ between baby elephant and buffalo

Mumbai Police’s drug-related post earns praise. Seen video yet?

This sweet exchange between two strangers will melt your hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP