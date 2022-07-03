Man carries paralysed brother as they travel together. Watch heartening video

The love between siblings is unmatched and one of the purest bonds. A brother or a sister is a child’s first friend in life and while other friends may come and go, the bond with siblings stays forever. In a heartening video shared on Instagram, a man carried his brother, who is paralysed, on his back while they were travelling.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Magically News one day ago and it has received more than 3.18 lakh views so far. “When your brother is paralysed, but you don’t want him to miss any travel adventures,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a man carrying his brother on his back as they are travelling in the sand dunes. “Travel buddies for life,” says another text insert.

“He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother. Travel buddies for life,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 37,000 likes. It prompted netizens to post several comments as they praised the love and compassion between the brothers.

“I’m paralyzed myself. Was a true blessing watching this,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s why, your parents need to teach your children how to love. What a great brother. I’m happy for them,” posted another. “I’ve always said if you raised your children with ‘love and compassion’ you’ve done a good job,” said a third.

The man featuring in the video is identified as Dustin Stallbergdeus, who is a wheelchair track and road racing athlete, and studies in the University of Arizona.